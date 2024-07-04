Air defence forces destroy 21 out of 22 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 4 July 2024, the enemy attacked with 22 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.
It is noted that as a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units, calculations of mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force of Ukraine shot down 21 "Shahed" within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers launched a UAV early in the morning. Air defence forces were operating in the Kyiv region.
There are hits in the Chernihiv region.
