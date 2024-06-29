Air defense shot down 10 out of 10 strike UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 29, 2024, the enemy attacked 10 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (RF).

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

As a result of combat operations by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, calculations of mobile fire groups and EW means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all 10 "Shaheds" were shot down within the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.

