UAVs attacked GRU military unit in Russia’s Stavropol Krai - Russian media

This morning, on 4 July, drones attacked a military unit of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in Stavropol Krai. Preliminarily, one occupier was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Astra Telegram channel.

As noted, the drones attacked the military unit 33443 of the GRU's special forces (Osnaz) in the village of Moskovskoye. It is known that one drone exploded, while the damage to the unit is unknown.

Earlier, the governor of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said that on the morning of 4 July, two UAVs crashed in the village of Moskovskoye.

"The infrastructure was not damaged. All systems are working as usual," he said.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defence did not comment on the morning attack on the military unit.

However, they said that at night, air defence systems allegedly destroyed two Ukrainian UAVs over the territory of Bryansk region, one drone over the territory of Belgorod region and one over the territory of Tambov region.