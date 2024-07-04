Zelenskyy on Putin’s participation in second Peace Summit: He is afraid to leave Russian Federation. Maybe by this time there will be another person in Kremlin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian dictator Putin may not be at the second Peace Summit.

The head of state said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

"If the next Peace Summit goes according to the plan that we envision. The second summit envisions that there will be a plan with all the points as we see the end of the war. And we will have the world on our side, we are working in that direction. This plan, if he will be ready, we will organize the second peace summit. And there should be representatives of the Russian Federation, we will see," he said.

The interviewer asked the president if it would be Putin.

"And I'm not sure. It seems to me that he is afraid to leave Russia. He only goes to those countries..." - answered the head of state.

"Is there a possibility that someone will be in Putin's place? Is this option being considered? That there will be someone in Russia instead of Putin. Maybe by this time there will be another person in the Kremlin. Well, then there will be someone else," Zelenskyy concluded.

