We can all force Russia to end war this year - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all countries together could force Russia to end the war this year.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

"If people in the United States of America stand firm on their principles, supporting Ukraine and our values. And if they don't allow Putin to violate all the rules, laws, freedoms, human rights and democracy, and don't give him this opportunity, then any future US president will not be able to radically change their attitude towards Ukraine. This means that they will not be able to reduce aid.

Although, once again, we are talking about the future, next year, etc. We can all demonstrate that we are strong. We can all force Russia to end the war this year. We are all capable of this when we are all together," he stressed.

