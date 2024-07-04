ENG
Russian Federation will remain biggest threat to Europe’s security in foreseeable future - Baerbok

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok said that Russia will remain the biggest threat to Europe's security.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Der Standart.

"Russia will remain the biggest threat to our security and freedom in Europe for the foreseeable future. The West must take measures to protect freedom and democracy," she said.

Currently, there is a dispute in Germany regarding the budget for 2025.

"We shouldn't risk that during the budget negotiations," Baerbok added.

