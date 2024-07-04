Drones attacked power substation in occupied Enerhodar: workers are injured - IAEA

On Wednesday, 3 July, enemy drones attacked several facilities near the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including the "Raduga" distribution substation in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the IAEA statement.

"Representatives of ZNPP informed the agency's experts that several drones today (3 July - ed.) struck places near the site, injuring workers and causing forest fires," the statement said.

IAEA experts working at the plant said they saw thick smoke and heard explosions near the distribution station, but the report does not mention the consequences of the strikes on the nuclear power plant.

"According to the ZNPP, three drone strikes, starting at 10:40 a.m. local time, hit an electrical substation near the city of Enerhodar, injuring eight workers, one of whom required medical attention. IAEA experts were told that the alleged strike also caused an oil leak from at least one of the substation's two transformers, damaging the top of one of them and the connecting line," the statement said.

As a result, the "Raduga" substation is currently out of service, but Enerhodar and the adjacent industrial zone are still receiving electricity, the IAEA said in a press release.

According to the IAEA, this latest incident poses an additional risk to nuclear safety, as the only remaining 750 kV power line at ZNPP supplies off-site electricity needed to cool the six reactors during a cold shutdown, as well as for other important nuclear and security functions.

"It is extremely worrying that these drone attacks are continuing despite the obvious danger they pose to the people of Enerhodar and to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. They must stop immediately," commented IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

