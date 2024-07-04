Erdogan met with Xi Jinping: Warned of global danger from war in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Erdogan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Astana for the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He warned Xi about the global danger from the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed relations between China and Turkey, the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

He emphasized that the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas could spread regionally and globally. The Turkish president also emphasized that the international community should take effective measures against this.

Read more: China and Russia believe political settlement of "Ukrainian crisis" is right way - Xi Jinping

Erdogan added that the goal is also to continue steps aimed at improving relations between Turkey and China in all areas, and that this will benefit both countries.

As a reminder, on July 3, Erdogan said at a meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin that a just peace is possible in the Russian-Ukrainian war that can satisfy both sides.