China and Russia believe political settlement of "Ukrainian crisis" is right way - Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China and Russia believe that only a political settlement is the right way to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis". Beijing’s position on this remains unchanged.

He said this at a press conference with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"China and Russia believe that only a political settlement of the 'Ukrainian crisis' (as the war is called in China - ed.) is the right way to resolve it. China's position on this has always been clear and consistent," Xi said.

According to the Chinese leader, in resolving the "crisis", it is necessary to adhere to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, take into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties, and build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture.

"The Chinese side hopes for the early restoration of peace and stability on the European continent and is ready to continue to play its constructive role to this end," Xi said.

Putin, in turn, thanked the Chinese side "for the initiatives put forward by Beijing to resolve the 'crisis in Ukraine'".

The Russian dictator added that he had agreed with Xi to discuss in detail the entire foreign policy agenda at an informal meeting this evening and, in particular, "to inform the Chinese president about the situation around the 'Ukrainian crisis'.

