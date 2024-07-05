Russian Federation reports drone attacks on Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Region. VIDEO

The governors of the Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Region of the Russian Federation reported a drone attack on the night of 5 July, which resulted in fires and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, and the Governor of the Rostov Region, Vasily Golubev.

According to Kondratiev, there are victims in Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The attack damaged a three-storey apartment block. In addition, the power substation that supplies a large part of the city was disrupted.

In addition, according to him, Russian air defence allegedly shot down several drones in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Read more: UAVs attacked GRU military unit in Russia’s Stavropol Krai - Russian media

For his part, Golubev said that air defence forces allegedly shot down 10 UAVs in the skies over Rostov region. According to him, landscape fires have been recorded on the left bank of the Don River in Rostov and in the Azov region.

Russian telegram channels publish the alleged moment of the drone attack on Rostov-on-Don.

Local residents write that an oil terminal is on fire. This information has not been officially confirmed.

Read more: Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have shot down 11 Ukrainian UAVs in 2 regions and occupied Crimea