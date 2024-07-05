Nocturnal drone attack on Kyiv region: No casualties, no hits to residential and critical infrastructure objects

During the night of July 5, the Russians launched attack drones over Ukraine. No hits to residential and critical infrastructure objects were recorded in the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, spoke about the consequences of the night attack on the Kyiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Yes, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones almost all night. The air alert was announced several times and lasted more than 4 hours.

As noted, air defense forces worked in the region. Enemy targets are shot down. There were no hits to residential and critical infrastructure facilities. There are also no victims.

It is also reported that 6 private houses and a car were damaged in one of the territorial districts as a result of falling fragments of downed targets. Windows were broken in the houses, fences were damaged.

"All operational services are on the ground. Work is underway to eliminate and further fix the consequences of the attack," Kravchenko added.

Read more: In morning, explosions were heard in Kyiv and region: Russia launches several groups of UAVs

Also remind, that on the night of July 5, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation. Air defense forces shot down all 32 Shaheds.In the Makarove district, houses were damaged due to the fall of UAV debris.