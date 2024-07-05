ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10738 visitors online
News War
4 281 14

Explosions rang out in Myrhorod, Poltava region

Вибух пролунав у Миргороді

Explosions rang out in Myrhorod during the air raid.

Censor.NET informs about this.

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Poltava region headed for the Kirovohrad region.

According to the media, an explosion rang out in the Myrhorod community.

As of 10:39, repeated explosions were reported.

Read more: Missile strike in Poltava region on July 3: Ukrgasvydobuvannya employee killed, three others wounded

Author: 

Myrhorod (15) shoot out (13561) Poltavska region (218)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 