Explosions rang out in Myrhorod, Poltava region

Explosions rang out in Myrhorod during the air raid.
Censor.NET informs about this.
The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Poltava region headed for the Kirovohrad region.
According to the media, an explosion rang out in the Myrhorod community.
As of 10:39, repeated explosions were reported.
