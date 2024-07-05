Explosions rang out in Myrhorod, Poltava region

Explosions rang out in Myrhorod during the air raid.

Censor.NET informs about this.

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Poltava region headed for the Kirovohrad region.

According to the media, an explosion rang out in the Myrhorod community.

As of 10:39, repeated explosions were reported.

