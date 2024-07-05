5 961 27
Third Patriot air defense system arrived in Ukraine from Germany - Ambassador Jäger
The third Patriot air defence system from Germany arrived in Ukraine.
This was announced by German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger, Censor.NET reports.
"The third Patriot air defence system from Germany has already arrived in Ukraine. It will enhance the protection of the country's population and infrastructure from aircraft, drones and missiles. The Ukrainian crew of the system has successfully completed the relevant training in Germany in recent months," he said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
