Putin must not win war against Ukraine - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must not win the war against Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine can count on our solidarity. Putin should not expect that this solidarity, this support will weaken - neither because of fiscal problems in some countries nor because the political will may not always be available in equal amounts in all countries... Putin should not win this war," he said.

Scholz also recalled the consensus at the G7 level to mobilize an additional $50 billion by using the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

"This will be agreed upon very quickly, this year," the German Prime Minister added.

