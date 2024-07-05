ENG
Russia insists on withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from "four new regions" - Putin

At a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia insists on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces from all four occupied regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"Moscow insists on the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from four new regions, there are other conditions for peace, they are the subject of consideration during possible joint work," the media quoted the dictator as saying.

The president of the occupying country also said that there should not be a "truce or a pause in the rearmament of Ukraine." According to him, Russia allegedly stands for a complete and final end to the conflict.

Read more: In Moscow, Orban represents not NATO, but only Hungary. His trip will be discussed at Washington summit - Stoltenberg

