UOC-MP has no right to be on territory of Yeletskyi Monastery in Chernihiv, - court of appeal

The Northern Economic Court of Appeal confirmed that the administration of the Chernihiv Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has no legal grounds to be on the territory of the Yeletskyi Monastery.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Censor.NET reports.

"By the decision of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal in the case of 04.07.2024, the claim of the National Architectural and Historical Reserve "Chernihiv Ancient" was satisfied in full. Also, the decision of the Economic Court of Chernihiv Region of January 15, 2024, in the case of the claim of the reserve to the administration of the Chernihiv Diocese of the UOC on the obligation to return the property and remove obstacles to the use of property by eviction (complex of buildings of the Yeletskyi Monastery) was canceled," the statement says.

In this case, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine was the third party not claiming independent claims on the subject matter of the dispute on the side of the Chernihiv Ancient Reserve. On the side of the UOC diocesan administration, the third party was the Holy Dormition Yeletskyi Convent of the Chernihiv Diocese of the UOC.

As the MCIP emphasized, the court thus confirmed that the administration of the Chernihiv Diocese of the UOC has no legal grounds to be on the territory of the Yeletskyi Monastery.