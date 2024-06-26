UOC MP Metropolitan Ionaphan was exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war - mass media

Metropolitan of Tulchynsk and Bratslav UOC MP Ionafan Yeletsky was handed over to representatives of the Russian Federation in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

At the border, he was met by the clergyman of the Russian Orthodox Church, Mykola Balashov.

"According to the sources, Yeletsky's value lies in the fact that he went in exchange for several prisoners of war of Ukrainian defenders who were held in Russia. Also, the Russian side specifically wanted to take the metropolitan. In particular, an official appeal was received from the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill Gundyaev," - the message says.

The Russian Orthodox Church has already announced that Metropolitan Yeletskii, convicted in Ukraine, "has been released, and he will soon arrive in Moscow." And on June 23, a video of a service from the Holy Spirit Cathedral of the Russian Orthodox Church in Minsk appeared, Ionathan was present at the service.

According to the Russian mass media, the release of Ionathan was facilitated by Pope Francis.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU searched the Vinnytsia Metropolitan of the UOC MP Ionafan. He is suspected of supporting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

