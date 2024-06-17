ENG
Russian on battlefield, kneeling, looks at Ukrainian UAV, bows and reads "prayer from demonic drones". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupier kneeling and bowing when he sees a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, after a "prayer from demonic drones", the occupier quickly falls into the bushes.

Russian Army (9110) Russian Orthodox Church (51) drones (2376)
