Russian on battlefield, kneeling, looks at Ukrainian UAV, bows and reads "prayer from demonic drones". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the occupier kneeling and bowing when he sees a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, after a "prayer from demonic drones", the occupier quickly falls into the bushes.
