Moldova is ready to ensure electricity supply to Ukraine - statement of Foreign Ministers

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania issued a joint statement following a meeting in Chisinau, where they discussed the current security situation in the region and prospects for cooperation.

The statement says that Moldova has expressed its readiness to ensure the supply of electricity to Ukraine under the gas-to-electricity project by placing generating units on its territory using natural gas supplied by Ukraine for this exchange, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"To do this, the parties will look for solutions to make the gas infrastructure commercially reliable," the ministers said.

Watch more: Russian woman praises her wooden barrack: "It’s paradise place - kindergarten, school, bathhouse under your nose. River is nearby. There is heating. There is no gas or hot water, though". VIDEO

The Foreign Ministers emphasized that the three countries share similar visions and concerns about the current security situation in Europe in the context of Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine and stand for a common European, democratic, peaceful and prosperous future.

The parties promised to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of security and defense, trade, energy, infrastructure, education, as well as strategic communications and countering disinformation.

"We emphasize our commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova within their internationally recognized borders, including their territorial waters," the statement reads.

Read more: Romania to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

At the same time, Moldova and Romania reaffirmed their support for the "peace formula" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and welcomed efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and strengthen global security, building on the results of the First Global Peace Summit.

The parties also emphasized the primary importance of developing regional electricity connections and promised to work together to increase the capacity of the Trans-Balkan Gas Transit Route as part of the Vertical Gas Corridor.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers expressed their readiness to work to increase the efficiency and volume of transit of goods, primarily agricultural products, from (to) Ukraine through Moldova and Romania to the Danube ports, giving special priority to the Solidarity Railways.