Romania to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

Румунія передасть Patriot Україні

Romania will provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis.

"Given the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine as a result of Russia's ongoing and massive attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially the energy sector, as well as the regional implications of this situation, including for Romania's security, in close coordination with its allies, the Council members decided to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system," the statement said.

Earlier, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that now is not the best time to send Patriot to Ukraine.

Read more: "Russia is biggest threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Moldova, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria" - Brink

Anti-aircraft warfare (1640) Romania (190) Iohannis Klaus (22) Patriot (221)
