"Russia is biggest threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Moldova, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria" - Brink

If there were no Ukrainians' struggle against Russian aggression and its attempts to take control of the Black Sea, Moldova, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria would face the Russian threat.

This was stated by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink at the Black Sea Security Forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We see Odesa, for which the entire Ukrainian people continue to fight, despite Russia's attempts to take control of the Black Sea. Russia is the biggest threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Moldova, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria. And if Russia were to succeed in Ukraine, these countries would also face an imperialistic and destructive neighbor," she said.

Brink emphasized that the United States is aware of constant attacks on the city and almost daily missile and drone attacks.