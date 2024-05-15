Russian woman praises her wooden barrack: "It’s paradise place - kindergarten, school, bathhouse under your nose. River is nearby. There is heating. There is no gas or hot water, though". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a resident of a Russian city praising her living conditions in an old wooden barrack.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman calls her living conditions paradise and notes that her house has heating, but no gas or hot water.
