ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7875 visitors online
News Video
13 847 72

Russian woman praises her wooden barrack: "It’s paradise place - kindergarten, school, bathhouse under your nose. River is nearby. There is heating. There is no gas or hot water, though". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a resident of a Russian city praising her living conditions in an old wooden barrack.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman calls her living conditions paradise and notes that her house has heating, but no gas or hot water.

Watch more: Skabeeva told Russians about frozen Americans: "14 people became victims of frost. In Moscow, it’s -30 and it seems to be not bad". VIDEO

Author: 

gas (581) Gazprom (223) Russia (11696) utilities (33)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 