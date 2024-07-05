Kuleba talks with new British Foreign Secretary Lammy: special attention was paid to NATO summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with the new British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in which he congratulated him on his appointment.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister in X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he is grateful to his colleague for confirming the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine in all areas.

"We discussed the next steps in our bilateral relations and paid special attention to the upcoming NATO summit in Washington," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba also noted that Lemmy accepted his invitation to pay a visit to Ukraine.