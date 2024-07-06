Russians dropped two KABs on Selydove. Five people died, eight were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, 5 July, Russian invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region. The attack killed five people and wounded eight others.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional election commission Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"At least five people were killed and eight wounded in Selidove. The Russians dropped two guided bombs on the town," he said in a statement.

According to the official, the enemy's MRLS hit the territory of the enterprises. Fifteen private houses, 21 cars, four shops, and an industrial building sustained varying degrees of damage.

Filashkin also urged residents to evacuate to safer regions.

"Every day we have new examples of Russian war crimes on our land. No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region. I urge you again and again: do not go to extremes! Evacuate in a timely manner!" the head of the RMA said in a statement.







Read also: Rashists attacked Komar village in Donetsk region: Woman killed, 20 wounded (updated)