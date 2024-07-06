ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5705 visitors online
News War
4 834 17

Russians dropped two KABs on Selydove. Five people died, eight were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, 5 July, Russian invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region. The attack killed five people and wounded eight others.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional election commission Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"At least five people were killed and eight wounded in Selidove. The Russians dropped two guided bombs on the town," he said in a statement.

According to the official, the enemy's MRLS hit the territory of the enterprises. Fifteen private houses, 21 cars, four shops, and an industrial building sustained varying degrees of damage.

Росіяни скинули два КАБи на Селидове . П'ятеро людей загинули, восьмеро - поранені.

Росіяни скинули два КАБи на Селидове . П'ятеро людей загинули, восьмеро - поранені.

Filashkin also urged residents to evacuate to safer regions.

"Every day we have new examples of Russian war crimes on our land. No one can feel safe in the Donetsk region. I urge you again and again: do not go to extremes! Evacuate in a timely manner!" the head of the RMA said in a statement.

обстріл

обстріл

Read also: Rashists attacked Komar village in Donetsk region: Woman killed, 20 wounded (updated)

Author: 

shoot out (13610) Donetska region (3921)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 