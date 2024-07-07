Russian invaders shelled Kherson. Two women were wounded

On Sunday, 7 July, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson again.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of another enemy shelling, a mother and daughter were injured.

"The women, aged 60 and 82, sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions, as well as injuries to their faces and hands," the military administration said.

The injured women were provided with the necessary medical care. They refused to be hospitalised.

As a reminder, this afternoon, on 7 July, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 32-year-old pregnant woman was injured.