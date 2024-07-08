Biden is advised not to impose sanctions on Russia’s "shadow fleet" of oil tankers before November elections - New York Times

The White House fears that new sanctions against Russia for the use of oil tankers will lead to higher oil and petrol prices in the country. And this could harm the election campaign of US President Joe Biden.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports.

The US Treasury Department has proposed new proposals aimed at paralysing the fleet of obsolete Russian oil tankers that help circumvent the $60 per barrel ceiling on Russian oil. However, the proposal was opposed by the White House.

However, economic advisers to the US president fear that the new measures will lead to a rise in the price of oil and, as a result, petrol in the country.

This move is expected to have a negative impact on Biden's election campaign. The White House rejected the Treasury's proposals, even when presented with an analysis showing minimal risks to the oil market.

Currently, according to several informed sources, the proposed sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" remain under consideration.

In late June, the United States imposed sanctions on a network of 50 individuals and companies in the so-called "shadow banking sector" involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Russia.

