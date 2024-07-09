ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 553,410 people (+1220 per day), 8,178 tanks, 15,015 artillery systems, 15,704 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 553,410 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.07.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 553410 (+1220) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8178 (+7) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15704 (+19) units,
  • artillery systems  – 15015 (+49) units,
  • MLRS – 1115 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 880 (+0) units,
  • aircraft  – 361 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11922 (+29),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2389 (+36),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 20212 (+62) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2516 (+13)

Втрати армії РФ за 8 липня

