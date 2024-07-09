Explosion occurs in Odesa during air alert

On the afternoon of July 9, 2024, an explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city!" he wrote.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

According to the Air Force, the southern regions are on alert due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the South.

"Odesa region - stay in shelters!" the Air Force emphasizes.