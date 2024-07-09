Death toll from 8 July missile attack in Kyiv rises to 33

The death toll from the July 8 Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 33.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 17:00, 33 people were killed in Kyiv by a missile attack by Russian inhumans.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on July 8

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, they fired at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure, and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and residential buildings. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured with varying degrees of severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a high-rise building in the other. One person was reported dead, and there are wounded.

In Kyiv, 33 people were killed, including 4 children, and 120 injured, including 10 children. All work at the Okhmatdyt hospital has been completed, and search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Shevchenkivskyi district.