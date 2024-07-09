Strike on Kyiv on July 8: 33 killed, including 4 children, 120 injured, including 10 children (updated). PHOTOS

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of yesterday's Russian attack has risen to 117.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko.

"As of the morning, 27 people were killed and 117 injured in Kyiv as a result of the missile strike. Among the dead are four children," the statement said.

As a reminder, as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv on 8 July, damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi.

UPDATE as of 15:30

The SES reported: "Search, rescue and recovery operations on the territory of Okhmatdyt have been fully completed.

Search and rescue operations continue in Shevchenkivskyi district under the rubble of a residential building.

As a result of yesterday's enemy attack on Kyiv, 32 people were killed, including 4 children, 120 were injured, including 10 children, and 11 people were rescued."

Later, the KCSA reported that the death toll in Kyiv had risen to 33.









