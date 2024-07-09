Macron: Main opponents of Ukraine’s accession to NATO are US and Germany

The main opponents of Ukraine's accession to NATO are the United States and Germany.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron before the NATO summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the end, it will be the decision of the allies to invite Ukraine to NATO," Macron said, noting the "strong opposition" of the United States and Germany to inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance.

The French president also predicts that the scenario in Washington may resemble the results of the previous summit in Vilnius: "The Ukrainians were quite irritated when they came to the conclusion that the door was open, but not that much. And I think the scenario of the Washington summit will be the same."

