Russians attack industrial facility in Poltava region

On 9 July, in the evening, Russian troops launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in the Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin.

"Today, Russians attacked the Poltava region. An industrial facility was preliminarily hit. No casualties," he wrote.

As a reminder, this evening the Air Force reported a missile threat to the Poltava region.

