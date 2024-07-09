Japan hands over 2 more Nikken mechanized demining vehicles to SES of Ukraine. VIDEO

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Government of Japan has handed over 2 more Nikken mechanized demining vehicles to the units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," the statement said.

In turn, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko thanked his Japanese colleagues for their support:

"We would like to thank the Government and the Embassy of Japan, as well as the JICA international cooperation agency, for their help and joint resilience in such difficult times for the country."

More than 144,000 square kilometres of Ukraine are considered potentially mined - Interior Ministry

Also, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori expressed his admiration for the pyrotechnics and sappers who tirelessly clear the Ukrainian land of explosive devices.

It is noted that the transferred vehicles will be sent to Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions today to perform the necessary tasks.

As a reminder, Japan and Cambodia will assist Ukraine in demining.

Earlier it was reported that more than 144,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are currently considered potentially mined. More than a year ago, it was 174 thousand square kilometers.