China is the main enabler of Russian aggression against Ukraine - Stoltenberg says NATO will develop a strategy for China

At the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., NATO member states, together with partners in the Pacific region, will develop a strategy for China.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

The NATO Secretary General was asked whether the participation of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea in the Alliance's summit was an attempt to develop a strategy for China. Stoltenberg said yes.

"To a large extent, yes, because the war in Ukraine demonstrates how closely Russia and China, North Korea and Iran are linked. China is the main enabler of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping want NATO and the United States to fail in Ukraine. According to Stoltenberg, if Russian leader Putin wins the war against Ukraine, it will encourage Xi Jinping.

"As the Japanese prime minister said, what is happening in Ukraine today can happen in Asia tomorrow," Stoltenberg emphasized.

NATO anniversary summit

On July 9-11, a summit to mark the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance will be held in Washington, DC. The NATO military and political bloc was established on April 4, 1949. Currently, 32 states are members of NATO.

The Ukrainian Constitution enshrines the course of joining NATO. NATO member states are actively assisting Ukraine in the fight against Russia's full-scale aggression by supplying weapons, ammunition and organizing training for the Ukrainian military.

