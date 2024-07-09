Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds" from southern direction - Ukrainian Air Force

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports several groups of "Shaheds" launched by the enemy from the south.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Enemy UAVs in the north of Kherson region and in the south of Dnipro region! The direction of movement is Kryvyi Rih!

A new group of "Shaheds" in Kherson region! Heading to the northwest," the Air Force warns.

