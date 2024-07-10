ENG
Russian troops attacked energy facility in Rivne region with "Shahed" - "Ukrenergo"

On the night of Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Rivne region with Shaheds.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, household and industrial consumers were cut off due to the enemy attack.

Currently, the power supply has been restored, emergency restoration works are ongoing.

