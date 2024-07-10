Explosions are heard in Kherson
In the afternoon of July 10, explosions rang out in Kherson. An air alert was not announced in the region.
Censor.NET informs about this with reference to "Suspilne".
"Explosions are heard in Kherson, Sospilny correspondents report. No air alert was announced in the region and the city," the report says.
Earlier it was reported that the Russian military launched a missile in the direction of the Odesa region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password