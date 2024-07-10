In the afternoon of July 10, explosions rang out in Kherson. An air alert was not announced in the region.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to "Suspilne".

"Explosions are heard in Kherson, Sospilny correspondents report. No air alert was announced in the region and the city," the report says.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military launched a missile in the direction of the Odesa region.

