NATO is stepping up cooperation with Ukraine and taking leading role in security and training - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance seeks to help Ukraine strengthen its ability to produce weapons and ammunition on its own.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Defence Industry Forum, Censor.NET reports.

We need to work more closely with our partners. Part of this is Ukraine. We are stepping up our cooperation with Ukraine. Now we as NATO are taking a leading role in security and training," he stressed.

Stoltenberg noted that the 700-strong command will be established in Germany, as well as in some centres in the eastern part of the Alliance.

We are also doing this to help not only support but also jointly invest in and develop projects, increase Ukraine's ability to produce weapons and ammunition on its own," the Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg did not deny that the reality of the war in Ukraine demonstrated not only that the Alliance's stockpiles and production capabilities are too small, but also that there are huge gaps in the interoperability of partner countries' forces.

