Stoltenberg assures that decision will be made at NATO summit to further strengthen support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8. He also assured that at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, D.C., the allies will decide to further strengthen support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said this when he arrived at the Pentagon for a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia continues its brutal war in Ukraine. Only today we have witnessed the horrific missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, which killed innocent civilians, including children. I condemn these heinous attacks," said the NATO Secretary General.

Stoltenberg assured that at the Alliance's anniversary summit, the allies will decide to further strengthen their support for Ukraine.

"Russia has to realize that it will not be able to take us by attrition. They will have to sit down and make a decision in which Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent state," the NATO Secretary General said.

He also added that the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea will also attend the NATO summit. According to him, this "shows that our security is not regional, but global."

"This is clearly demonstrated by the war in Ukraine, when Iran, North Korea and China support and facilitate Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

