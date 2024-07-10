Enemy is spreading fake news about occupation of Yasnobrodivka. There are no Russian troops there - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Russian Ministry of Defence is spreading false information about the alleged seizure of the village of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the Ministry of Defence of the murderous country reported in its report that the Russian occupation army had taken control of Yasnobrodivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, and thus improved its tactical position. The 'Khortytsia' operational and strategic group of troops emphasise that this is another lie from Russian propagandists," the spokesman said.

Read more: Russians are destroying Toretsk by air in order to capture ruins later - spokesman of "Khortytsia" OSGT Voloshin

Yasnobrodivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces

He stressed that the information released by the enemy is not true and Yasnobrodivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces control the situation in that direction and near the village. It is worth noting and emphasising that as of this morning, the enemy has not had any territorial successes, and there is no Russian enemy army in this settlement," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Situation in the sector

Voloshyn noted that the enemy continues to put pressure on the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Pokrovsk sector, and active hostilities continue daily in this area of the frontline. The enemy is looking for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence, sending both newly mobilised and former prisoners to storm Ukrainian cities and towns.

"The defence forces are bravely resisting the enemy invasion, continue to steadfastly hold their lines and positions, deplete the enemy along the entire front line, inflict significant losses on Russian troops in manpower, weapons and military equipment, and take measures to strengthen the resilience of the defence," the Armed Forces said.

Read more: Anti-aircraft warriors shoot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Losses of Russian troops

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", the total enemy losses in the eastern sector alone on 9 July amounted to: personnel - 975; tanks - 2; armoured combat vehicles - 9; guns and mortars - 28; air defence equipment - 1; anti-tank weapons - 1; vehicles - 40; special equipment - 11; electronic warfare equipment - 2; UAVs - 561; UAV control points - 1; shelters - 70; ammunition depots - 2.