Russians are destroying Toretsk by air in order to capture ruins later - spokesman of "Khortytsia" OSGT Voloshin

The Russian aggressors do not stop their offensive in the Toretsk direction.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, told about this on the air of the telethon, ZN.ua writes, Censor.NET informs.

According to the spokesman of the OSGT, the Russians are trying to destroy the entire infrastructure of the city of Toretsk, located in the Donetsk region, in order to capture the ruins later. He noted that the enemy actively uses aviation.

"The Russians are carrying out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Dilyivka, Toretsk, Severne, and New York. They use aviation, which during the day carries out 10-20 airstrikes on the territory of the entire Toretsk community," Voloshyn said.

In total, last week the enemy carried out 114 attacks in the direction of Toretsk, 25 attacks took place last day.

Defense forces of Ukraine inflict significant losses on the occupiers in this direction. In particular, over the past day, the Russian army lost about 70 soldiers and several units of armored vehicles and vehicles.

Voloshyn added that the Russians have not abandoned their plans to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The enemy's goal remains to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Of course, it will not succeed. The defense forces are holding their ground and giving an adequate response to the enemy," said the spokesman of the OSGT.

The day before, the head of the Toretsk city military administration, Vasyl Chinchyk, said that the Russian troops are carrying out 10-20 airstrikes every day in the Toretsk community of the Donetsk region, destroying critical infrastructure, high-rise buildings, and the private sector. The invaders use "scorched earth" tactics.

