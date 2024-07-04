AFU withdrew from "Kanal" microdistrict in Chasiv Yar - OSGT "Khortytsia". MAP

Ukrainian defense forces withdrew from the Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, to more secure and prepared positions.

This was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT Khortytsia Nazar Voloshyn during the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, it was inexpedient to hold the microdistrict, as it threatened the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The positions of our defenders were destroyed. The command decided to withdraw to more secure, more prepared positions," he stressed.

The OSGT Khortytsia noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to completely take the city to meet certain "deadlines". The enemy does not stop its active hostilities.

"He has some specific deadlines that he has not been able to meet for several months in a row - to take the town of Chasiv Yar. His attempt is to hang up his tricolour rags," Voloshyn added.

As a reminder, on 3 July, Deep State analysts reported the occupation of the Kanal neighborhood, noting that it had been "completely erased".

They argued that maintaining the neighborhood in the face of logistical problems would have increased losses.

