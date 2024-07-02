Snipers destroy occupiers near Chasiv Yar at night. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of Ukrainian snipers' combat work near Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, the night footage shows soldiers shooting at the occupiers, who are trying to get closer to Ukrainian positions.

"Night footage of the brilliant work of a group of Ukrainian snipers near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Russian occupants trying to get closer to our positions are literally laid down in pairs by our fighters, perfectly synchronising their shots," the author of the publication said in a comment.

