Portugal to provide €220 million in aid to Ukraine this year and next

Portugal pledges to provide Ukraine with €220 million in aid this year and the same amount in 2025.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

"This year alone, we estimate that we will be able to reach a support amount of more than 220 million euros, which will be repeated next year, and all within the framework of the final settlement that will be established at this summit," he said.

In addition, Montenegro noted that Portugal intends to reach 2% of its budgetary expenditure on defence, which will be achieved one year earlier than expected in 2029.

Read more: Ukraine to receive additional Patriot batteries and SAMP-T system. Partners will allocate $1bn to strengthen our air defence - statement

"This international coalition is also considering making a major financial contribution to military, humanitarian, political and economic support for Ukraine," he added.

As reported earlier, on 28 May in Lisbon, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries.