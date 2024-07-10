AFU General Staff: 92 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy intensified activity in Siversk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 92 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Small arms and MLRS fire affected areas of the settlements, including Dmytrivka, Bachivsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Sydorivka, Turia, Osoivka and Senkivka.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is under bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out nine air strikes, dropping 15 GABs. They targeted the areas of Ukrainian settlements Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Mali Prokhody.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Hlyboke three times.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy also tried three times to assault the positions of our troops near Berestove. All enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Read more: Over 40 enemy attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk sector, combat took place in vicinity of Vovchansk, Starytsia and Lyptsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army carried out 10 attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. Seven engagements ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy has intensified its activity in the Siversk direction near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. Ukrainian defense forces are steadily holding back the enemy. Nine occupiers' attacks have been repelled so far, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made four assaults on the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. Two battles are over, two more are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, 15 enemy attacks took place in the area of Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks, and one more engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made the largest number of attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Prohres and Yurivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 19 enemy attacks, 12 battles are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Two battles continue in the Kurakhove direction, near Nevelske and Krasnohorivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four more enemy attacks in the area of Dalne, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assaults near Urozhaine and Makarivka. At the moment, the battle in the area of Vodiane is ongoing.

Read more: 8 combat engagements continue in Pokrovsk direction, enemy concentrates efforts near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha, - General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers failed near the village of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of our troops twice. One attack was unsuccessful in the area of Robotyne, and another one is ongoing near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Krynky. No positions were lost.