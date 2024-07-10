Few more air defense units for Ukraine means that NATO countries will not have enough - Slovak President Pellegrini

Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini welcomed the US decision to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's airspace. However, he expressed concern about the possible consequences for the countries of NATO's eastern flank of such assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

"A few more air defense units for Ukraine means that NATO member states will not have enough, and Slovakia will probably be left without effective air defense," the Slovak head of state said.

Pellegrini said that it is important for Slovakia, as a NATO member, to strengthen the air defense of the eastern wing. At the summit, he plans to discuss the capabilities of the US and European defense industries to implement plans for the overall defense of the eastern flank with air defense.

The president also confirmed that Slovakia will participate in NATO's $40 billion plan to finance Ukraine and will include it in its defense spending.

Read more: Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine without NATO’s decision - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz