Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine without NATO’s decision - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles flying over the territory of Ukraine unless NATO approves the decision.

This was stated by Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

He noted that Ukraine has long expressed hope for Poland's participation in the protection of its airspace, but Warsaw will not make the relevant decisions alone.

"If the Alliance does not make such decisions, then Poland should in no way make such decisions alone," Kosiniak-Kamysz explained.

He also added that there is no such consensus in NATO, and pointed to the position of the White House, which said it did not want to escalate the conflict.

"Of course, there are other procedures regarding missiles on the territory of the Republic. Then it is our decision," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country would engage NATO allies to discuss the possible downing of Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian airspace.

