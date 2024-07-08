Duda: Issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO should be conditioned by only one thing - will of Ukrainian people

During a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO should be determined by only one thing - the will of the Ukrainian people.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President of Poland, Censor.NET reports.

"The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO should be conditioned by only one thing - the will of the Ukrainian people. If this is the case, the Alliance should not hesitate," Duda said.

The politician noted that from the very beginning, Poland has supported Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The Polish leader added that he was ready to defend Ukraine's accession to NATO at the Alliance's anniversary summit on July 9-11 in Washington.

"If there is a strong voice in favor of Ukraine and for Ukraine at the NATO summit, it will certainly be the voice of Poland," the Polish leader said.

He also emphasized that the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO would, on the one hand, be an important signal to Ukrainian society - it would raise the morale of the defenders. On the other hand, it would also send a strong signal to the aggressor Russia, which would show the consistency of the Alliance's policy.

Earlier, Estonian President Alar Karis said that Ukraine's membership in NATO cannot be negotiated. Ukraine's movement towards membership in the Alliance is irreversible.

NATO anniversary summit

On July 9-11, a summit to mark the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance will be held in Washington, DC. The NATO military and political bloc was established on April 4, 1949. Currently, 32 states are members of NATO.

The Ukrainian Constitution enshrines the course of joining NATO. NATO member states are actively assisting Ukraine in the fight against Russia's full-scale aggression by supplying weapons, ammunition and organizing training for the Ukrainian military.

