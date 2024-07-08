Zelenskyy and Duda discuss defense cooperation between Ukraine and Poland. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"Poland, regardless of internal political processes, is united around Ukraine. I thank you for this position in support of Ukraine - our independence, sovereignty and assistance to Ukrainians from the very beginning of the war," Zelenskyy said.

The President also noted Poland's support for Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO.

"We have achieved a lot in these more than two years: from the application for candidacy and other steps towards negotiations to an open path to EU membership. Thank you for your position. We believe in a peaceful, strong Ukraine together with a peaceful, strong Poland. The Ukrainian army protects the security of Poland and the whole of Europe. And we are grateful that Poland always helps us," Zelenskyy said.

The presidents discussed defence cooperation and the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in detail. Zelenskyy and Duda also noted the importance of the inaugural Peace Summit, the bilateral security agreement signed today and the new defence package for our country from Poland.

