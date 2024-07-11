Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down 6 out of 6 Shaheds - Air Force
On the night of 11 July, the Russians struck Sumy region with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from Kursk region and attacked with 6 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.
Air defences destroyed all enemy "shaheds". Strike UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and crews of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in combat operations," Oleshchuk said.
